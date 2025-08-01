Reaction: Twins fans irate after trade deadline fire sale
The Minnesota Twins had a true trade deadline fire sale, shipping out 11 players over the past week, including eight through numerous deals on Thursday. Fans expected, and some wanted, the franchise to be sellers — but nobody could predict the Twins trading 40% of the 26-man roster, including fan favorites who were under team control for years to come.
Any trade is going to draw at least some criticism from fans, but the moves that stand out include the Carlos Correa salary dump, Louis Varland getting dealt to the Blue Jays despite years of team control on his contract, and Griffin Jax being sent to Tampa Bay in exchange for only one player.
The selloff has only heightened a frustrated fanbase's desire for ownership change. The Pohlad family, which has owned the Twins since 1984, is in the process of selling the franchise — and it can't happen soon enough for even diehard Twins fans who have given up hope.
"It is truly incredible when you think about it. Complete self-sabotage. It’s too bad. A lot of good people affected," KFAN's Justin Gaard posted on X the day before the deadline, in regards to the Pohlads' decision to slash payroll after the 2023 season.
"They should have the team taken away from them," KFAN's AJ Mansour added.
"I have been a Twins fan for 65 years. 87 and 91 solidified my loyalty. I don’t know where I will go from here. It breaks my heart to see them give away EVERYTHING," podcaster Thomas Barnard posted. "There is a cadre of very wealthy families in Minnesota that only care about money. Minnesota nice my ass!!!"
The Twins and president of baseball operations, Derek Falvey, sent a letter to fans on Friday, saying the mission to win a World Series hasn't changed, which is increasingly hard to see after Thursday's monsoon of trades.
There were hundreds, more likely thousands of messages all over social media on Thursday from some of the biggest voices in Minnesota sports media, and almost every Twins fan with a platform. Now more than ever, it's hard to to be confident as a Twins fan. There's likely a long road back to being a true contender for a consistent postseason birth.