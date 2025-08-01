Twins gut the roster, send letter selling 'championship-caliber' future
After trading 10 core players from a roster that was supposed to compete for a playoff spot, the Minnesota Twins have sent a letter to season-ticket holders with a message that attempts to balance disappointment with hope — all while signaling that they think the've cracked the code despite mediocrity dominating the franchise for the majority of the last 30 years.
The letter, signed by president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, doesn't acknowledge any of the 10 key players they traded, nor does it provide any specific hopes related to players and prospects the Twins received in return for Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Ty France, Harrison Bader, Willi Castro, Brock Stewart, Chris Paddack or Danny Coulombe.
According to Falvey, the moves were "clear and deliberate" with an intention to "strengthen the next chapter of championship-caliber baseball" in Minnesota. That's rich considering the Twins' message to fans after snapping an 18-game playoff losing streak in 2023 was "imagine what next season could be" — only to follow through by significantly slashing payroll (which, granted, wasn't Falvey's fault).
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins On SI newsletter
Falvey claims the trades were about "holding ourselves to the standard we expect." Whose standard? Falvey's? The Pohlads'? After 40 years of ownership, the Pohlads are allegedly on the verge of selling the team — and the standard of attempting to win with less has been established through decades of selling hope with prospects rather than paying for established talent.
Are Twins fans angry? Yes...
"We know moves like this spark reactions," Falvey wrote. "That's natural. It reflects how much you care."
Derek Falvey's full letter to season-ticket holders
"This week, we made a clear and deliberate decision to strengthen the next chapter of championship-caliber baseball for the Minnesota Twins.
"We didn't make surface moves. We acted with purpose. That meant adding players who can help now, deepening our talent pipeline for 2026 and beyond, and reinforcing the foundation for long-term success.
"This wasn't about patchwork or small adjustments. It was about holding ourselves to the standard we expect. The season so far hasn't met that mark. We knew it was time to respond.
"We've bolstered our pitching. We added arms ready to contribute now, along with others on the cusp of breaking through. The rotation has gained depth, and the minor league system behind it has become even more robust, with emerging talent pushing the group forward.
"On the position player side, we brought in impact potential. Players with the tools to grow into everyday contributors and raise the overall ceiling of the roster. The foundation is getting stronger, and we believe the next wave is starting to take shape.
"We know moves like this spark reactions. That's natural. It reflects how much you care.
"That's why we're positioning the Twins to compete at a higher level, not just in the short term, but in a way that can endure the ups and downs of a long season. That's the kind of team you deserve.
"The mission hasn't changed. We're here to build a team that can win a World Series.
"This is the next push.
"Thank you for your support. It's your passion that drives us every day."