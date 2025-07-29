Report: 5 teams 'speed dialing' Twins at 'annoying' rate for Joe Ryan, others
Are the Twins actually going to receive an offer for Joe Ryan that they simply can't refuse?
According to MLB Network's Jim Bowden, there are five teams "speed dialing the Twins at an annoying level with continued interest in Joe Ryan, basically their whole bullpen, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader."
The five teams with Twins president baseball operations Derek Falvey on speed dial? Bowden says the teams include the Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners and Phillies — and he adds that the "Twins could end up being the headliner at the deadline as talks heat up."
Minnesota's "whole bullpen"? Bowden is likely referring to closer Jhoan Duran, right-handers Griffin Jax and Brock Stewart, and lefty Danny Coulombe. Stewart and Coloumbe are pending free agents, but Duran, Jax (and Ryan) are under team control via arbitration through the 2027 season.
Previous reports have indicated that Minnesota is seeking at least two top-100 prospects for Duran or Jax, while they would need to be "completely overwhelmed" by an offer to consider dealing Ryan.
According to MLB Pipeline, the Blue Jays only ahve two prospects in the top 100, while the Yankees and Red Sox each have three. have three. The Phillies have six, including three inside the top 45 — highlighted by pitcher Andrew Painter (No. 8). The Mariners have eight prospects in Pipeline's top 100, led by infielder Colt Emerson (No. 15).
Earlier Tuesday, a report from ESPN said the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees are interested in Bader. That follows a Sunday report that said the Astros are interested in Castro, who could be the subject of a bidding war as teams look for a versatile switch-hitter with defensive flexibility.