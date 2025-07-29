Inside The Twins

Reacting to three 'can't refuse' trade offers for Twins' Joe Ryan

Minnesota would have to at least listen to these three Ryan trade offers.

Tony Liebert

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; American League pitcher Joe Ryan (41) of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the fourth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
We're about 48 hours away from Thursday's trade deadline, which means there continue to be new rumors every day. It seems increasingly likely that Minnesota hangs onto starting pitcher Joe Ryan, but crazier things have happened. Let's react to three proposals that might be tough to refuse.

1. Boston Red Sox

Twins get:

  • OF Jhostynxon Garcia
  • OF James Tibbs III
  • RHP Luis Perales

Red Sox get:

  • RHP Joe Ryan

Garcia might be the best overall prospect mentioned in any of these deals, ranking as the second-best in Boston's system. Tibbs is their No. 5 prospect and Perales is the No. 9 prospect in their system. The Red Sox have been the most connected to Ryan in trade rumors, so this would be a hard offer to refuse if it were in fact on the table for Minnesota.

2. Seattle Mariners

Twins get:

  • C Harry Ford
  • SS Felnin Celesten
  • 1B Tyler Locklear

Mariners get:

  • RHP Joe Ryan
  • RHP Griffin Jax

Although Minnesota would add Jax to this deal, they would net Seattle's No. 3 prospect Ford, No. 6 prospect Celesten and No. 9 prospect Locklear. They did just acquire Tigers catching prospect Enrique Jimenez in exchange for Chris Paddack, but that shouldn't stop them from being interested in a player of Ford's skill set. Still, they might want even more if they're trading both Ryan and Jax.

3. Chicago Cubs

Twins get:

  • RHP Jaxon Wiggins
  • OF Kevin Alcantara
  • RHP Brody McCullough

Cubs get:

  • RHP Joe Ryan

In this deal, the Twins would net Chicago's No. 4 prospect Alcantara, No. 5 prospect and top pitcher Wiggins and McCullough, who is the team's No. 24 prospect. This deal might appeal to Minnesota a little bit more, because they'd return an elite pitching prospect in exchange for Ryan, but the package doesn't have as much depth as the hypothetical Seattle or Boston trades.

Published
