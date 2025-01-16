Report: Ex-players named as possible limited partners in latest Twins sale update
Minnesota Twins Opening Day is only 70 days away and more information about the Pohlad family selling the franchise they've owned since 1984 is beginning to reveal itself.
According to longtime Twins reporter and columnist La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune, a winning bid is expected to be known by the time the first pitch of the season is thrown on March 27 when the Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, Neal says the process of finalizing the sale may not be done by the time the regular season starts, perhaps pushing into late May or June by the time the deal is done.
Neal is also reporting that the Pohlads have received "double-digit offers" from all over the country, while also suggesting that former Twins players could enter the sale as limited partners. Three names he tossed out as possibilities: Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Torii Hunter.
If there are double-digit interested buyers, only one has been identified: Justin Ishbia and his brother Mat, who is the majority owner of the NBA and WNBA franchises in Phoenix.
Other than that, it's business as usual for the Twins as they've yet to sign a single MLB free agent. January is half gone and spring training starts in a month. It's still possible they move the needle with a free-agent acquisition or make a trade, but the odds appear to be very high that they'll take last year's disappointing roster and run it back in 2025.