Report: Twins trade Griffin Jax to Rays for Taj Bradley in deadline buzzer-beater
Just as the MLB trade deadline clock struck at 5 p.m. CT, the Twins reportedly traded star reliever Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays. It marked the eighth trade of the week and fifth of the day for Minnesota, which has blown up a roster that underperformed and sits six games out of the final wild-card spot.
In return for Jax, the Twins are reportedly receiving right-handed starter Taj Bradley. The 24-year-old is 6-6 with a 4.61 ERA this season. He's struck out 95 batters and has a 1.285 WHIP in 111 1/3 innings.
Jax is under team control via arbitration through the 2027 season. Bradley won't be eligible for free agency until 2030, so the Twins have essentially acquired a right-handed starter with upside who is under team control for four more seasons.
Other Twins trades:
- Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers
- Jhoan Duran to the Phillies
- Harrison Bader to the Phillies
- Brock Stewart to the Dodgers
- Carlos Correa to the Astros
- Danny Coulombe to the Rangers
- Willi Castro to the Cubs
- Louis Varland and Ty France to the Blue Jays
Jax has a 4.50 ERA this season, but it doesn't overshadow his 72 strikeouts in 46 innings.
The Twins reportedly demanded at least two top-100 prospects to part with Jhoan Duran or Jax, and they did receive two of Philadelphia's top prospects — Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel — who are also top-100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's rankings.