Inside The Twins

Report: Twins trade Griffin Jax to Rays for Taj Bradley in deadline buzzer-beater

Bradley, 24, gives the Twins a starting pitcher to work with for the next few seasons.

Joe Nelson

Jun 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (not pictured) to end the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (not pictured) to end the eighth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just as the MLB trade deadline clock struck at 5 p.m. CT, the Twins reportedly traded star reliever Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays. It marked the eighth trade of the week and fifth of the day for Minnesota, which has blown up a roster that underperformed and sits six games out of the final wild-card spot.

In return for Jax, the Twins are reportedly receiving right-handed starter Taj Bradley. The 24-year-old is 6-6 with a 4.61 ERA this season. He's struck out 95 batters and has a 1.285 WHIP in 111 1/3 innings.

Jax is under team control via arbitration through the 2027 season. Bradley won't be eligible for free agency until 2030, so the Twins have essentially acquired a right-handed starter with upside who is under team control for four more seasons.

Other Twins trades:

  • Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers
  • Jhoan Duran to the Phillies
  • Harrison Bader to the Phillies
  • Brock Stewart to the Dodgers
  • Carlos Correa to the Astros
  • Danny Coulombe to the Rangers
  • Willi Castro to the Cubs
  • Louis Varland and Ty France to the Blue Jays

Jax has a 4.50 ERA this season, but it doesn't overshadow his 72 strikeouts in 46 innings.

The Twins reportedly demanded at least two top-100 prospects to part with Jhoan Duran or Jax, and they did receive two of Philadelphia's top prospects — Eduardo Tait and Mick Abel — who are also top-100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's rankings.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News