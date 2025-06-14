Royce Lewis homers, leaves game with injury as Twins get rocked by Astros
The Twins got blasted 10-3 by the Astros Friday night in Minneapolis, but more concerning than giving up at least 10 runs for the fourth time in the last eight games was Royce Lewis leaving the game with an apparent injury.
Lewis, who smashed a 425-foot homer in the sixth inning, singled in the ninth inning but exited the game after he pulled up while sprinting to first base. He didn't look devastated by any means, but the trainer and manager Rocco Baldelli quickly met him at first base and took him out of the game.
It could be a brutal blow for the Twins and Lewis, who hasn't been able to stay healthy since being drafted first overall by Minnesota in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Lewis missed the first two months of last season with a quad strain and he was out the first 35 games of this season after suffering a hamstring strain during a mid-April spring training game. The way he was limping in the ninth inning Friday night prompted fears of another hamstring injury.
The Twins never had a chance Friday night as Houston lit up Chris Paddack for nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and one walk in four innings before the bullpen held Houston in check the rest of the night.
Minnesota started the season 13-20, won 13 games in a row and is now 10-13 since that winning streak. The pitching has been dreadful of late, having allowed 14 runs to the A's on June 5, 16 to the Rangers on Tuesday and then again on Thursday, and 10 more Friday night to the Astros.
Up next: Twins vs. Astros, Saturday at 3:10 p.m. CT.