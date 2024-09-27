Sox do Twins a solid by holding back ace lefty to face Tigers
The Twins will need all the help they can get to squeak into the playoffs and it appears the White Sox may be trying to assist in that effort.
Chicago pushed back the start of ace lefty Garrett Crochet to Friday's series opening game against the Tigers. White Sox manager Grady Sizemore noted that with the Tigers aiming for a playoff spot they wanted to give Detroit their best shot.
With a 4-3 win over the Rays on Thursday, the Tigers moved 2.5 games clear of the Twins in the race for one of the final two Wild Card spots. Minnesota are in action Thursday night, closing out a three game series with the Marlins.
Crochet has a 3.68 ERA this season while recording 203 strikeouts in 142 innings of work. He has been one of the few bright spots on a miserable White Sox team, who are one loss away from setting the single-season mark for most losses during the modern era of baseball.
The Twins' playoff hopes are currently nearing life support. After both the Tigers and Royals won earlier on Thursday, the Twins need to beat the Marlins to stay within two games of each in the Wild Card race. If they lose Thursday night, the Twins would need to sweep the Orioles and have one of the Royals or Tigers get swept in their final series of the season.