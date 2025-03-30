Inside The Twins

Sunday's Twins-Cardinals game delayed in fifth inning due to rain

Minnesota was trailing 8-2 when the game was paused in the bottom of the fifth.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins batter Matt Wallner gets a hit in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 30, 2025.
Minnesota Twins batter Matt Wallner gets a hit in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 30, 2025. / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
Sunday afternoon's game between the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was delayed during the fifth inning due to inclement weather in the area. There was not an immediately available restart time.

Workers started tarping the field as rain was forecasted in the area and ominous clouds circled the stadium.

The Twins were trailing the Cardinals 8-2 when the game was delayed in the bottom of the fifth inning.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

