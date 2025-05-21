Three Twins prospects make the cut in updated top 50 rankings
The Minnesota Twins have three of the 50 best prospects in baseball, according to ESPN's new prospect rankings. However, two of those young stars dropped pretty far from where they were ranked in ESPN's preseason rankings.
Holding the top spot among Twins prospects, once again, is outfielder Walker Jenkins, who came in at No. 9 in the 'midseason' rankings. That is a six-spot drop from where Jenkins was ranked coming into the 2025 season.
A large reason for the drop is injuries. Jenkins has only played two games so far in 2025, both coming back in April for Double-A Wichita. The 20-year-old has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury he suffered in spring training. It is not his first stint in the rehab room since being taken fifth overall by the Twins in the 2023 draft; he was sidelined for two months last season after suffering a hamstring injury on Opening Day.
The drop by ESPN follows a similar drop from Baseball America, which sank Jenkins to No. 11 from a preseason ranking of No. 5.
Fellow outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez has dropped 10 spots, from No. 27 to No. 37 in ESPN's rankings. The 22-year-old is slashing .234/.375/.387 with just three home runs and 15 RBIs. Rodriguez is in his first full season at Triple-A St. Paul, having played seven games for the Saints in 2024.
Like Jenkins, Rodriguez dropped in Baseball America's rankings from No. 19 to No. 25.
Twins second baseman Luke Keaschall is up four spots to No. 39 from his preseason No. 43 ranking. Keaschall started the season with Triple-A St. Paul, playing 14 games before he was called up to the majors to assist the injury-depleted Twins.
Keaschall got his major league career off to a hot start, recording a hit in each of his first six games. However, that came to screeching halt when he suffered a broken arm when he was hit by a pitch on April 25 against the Angels. He has since been placed on the 60-day injured list.