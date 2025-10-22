Torii Hunter’s alleged decision deals blow to fans hoping he’d manage the Twins
Twins legend Torii Hunter has reportedly removed his name from the list of potential candidates for the team's vacant managerial position.
According to SKOR North's Declan Goff, Hunter "did have a conversation with Twins brass about the position," but Hunter "told the Twins he wasn't interested in managing the team."
That is a pretty big blow to the large contingent of fans hoping the 50-year-old would take over after the Minnesota fired Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons.
Hunter was one several names mentioned as candidates for Twins' opening, with others including former Twins infielder Nick Punto, former Twins hitting coach James Rowson, and former Twins bench coach Derek Shelton.
Former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki had reportedly been in the running as well, but he's since been hired to manage the Angels.
Goff went on to say he isn't sure Hunter's conversation with the Twins was a formal interview, and that he's assuming the talks happened before Suzuki was hired by the Angels. Hunter was also in the running for the Angels job, which he was a finalist for in 2023.
This begs the question of whether the Suzuki hiring changes Hunter's opinion on managing Minnesota. But again, if Goff is correct, then Hunter might simply have no interest in managing in Minnesota.
Hunter was a seven-time Gold Glove winner with the Twins during his first stint with the club from 1997 to 2007. He returned to Minnesota after time with the Angels and Tigers for his final major league season in 2015.
Following his playing career, Hunter has held special assistant roles with the Twins (2019-2023) and Angels (2023-current).
With Hunter presumably out of the picture, Minnesota will shift its focus to a crop of reported candidates, which includes, along with the aforementioned former Twins, Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez, Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, and former Mariners manager Scott Servais.
With Skip Schumaker hired by the Rangers and Suzuki taking over in Los Angeles, there are seven manager openings in the league: Minnesota, Atlanta, Baltimore, Colorado, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington.