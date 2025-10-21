Torii Hunter still in the mix for Twins job weeks into search, report says
One managerial door has reportedly closed for Twins legend Torii Hunter.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Angels have reportedly hired former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki as the team's next manager. Suzuki had been a reported candidate for the Twins opening. Hunter was a potential candidate for the Angels vacancy but was reportedly told late Monday he would not be getting the gig.
MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported that while Hunter wouldn't be getting the Angels job, he "could still be a candidate for the Twins' managerial vacancy."
Hunter began his career with the Twins in 1997, playing for the organization from 1997 to 2007 and then returning for his final season in 2015. During his time with the Twins, Hunter earned seven Gold Gloves and one All-Star nod. He hit 214 home runs while batting .268 in 12 seasons with the Twins. In between his two stints with Minnesota, he played for the Angels from 2008-2012 and for the Tigers from 2013-2014.
From 2019 to 2023, Hunter was a special assistant with the Twins before taking a similar position with the Angels in 2024. He has never held a managerial job before, but was a finalist for the Angels' job in 2023 before they decided to hire Ron Washington.
Hunter has been rumored as a potential candidate for the Twins' opening since the organization parted ways with Rocco Baldelli after seven years. Other reported candidates include former Twins Nick Punto, as well as former Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, former hitting coach James Rowson, and Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez.
La Velle E. Neal III of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported late Monday that Royals third base coach Vance Wilson and former Mariners manager Scott Servais are being considered as well. Wilson has never held an MLB managerial position, while Servais was Seattle's manager from 2016 to 2024.
The Twins appear to be ramping up efforts to find their next manager. A date to keep in mind going forward is Friday, October 24, the start of the World Series. While there is no written rule on the books, MLB generally discourages teams from announcing managerial moves during the World Series.
Minnesota is one of seven teams looking to fill a managerial vacancy this offseason. The Braves, Orioles, Rockies, Padres, Giants, and Nationals are all also in the market for a new manager. Along with the Angels, only the Rangers have announced a new manager, naming Skip Schumaker earlier in October.