Twins add SS, former player's nephew, two college arms on MLB Draft Day 1
The Twins made four selections on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, which comprised the first three rounds. There are 17 rounds remaining on Monday.
Here's a quick look at the Twins' first four draft picks this year.
Round 1, Pick 16: Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest
Houston might be the best defensive shortstop in the draft. He's quick to the ball and has a strong arm. He also had quite the season at the plate for the Demon Deacons, hitting .354 with 15 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 66 RBI, and a 1.055 OPS in 61 games. He's a 6'3" right-handed hitter who turned 21 in April. The Twins have Carlos Correa on a long-term contract and just drafted Kaelen Culpepper in the first round last year, but the good thing about shortstops is they can pretty easily be moved to other positions if need be.
Round 1, Pick 36: Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama
With their pick in the competitive balance round, the Twins took Quick, a 6'6", 255-pound pitcher who was also a four-star offensive line recruit in high school. He needed Tommy John surgery after his first appearance of the 2024 season, but came back quickly and pitched well this past year. Alabama limited his pitch counts, but Quick finished the season with a 3.92 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings across 14 starts. He boasts an upper-90s sinker, a cutter, a slider, and a changeup, all of which have plenty of movement. Control is a question mark, and he only threw 87 total innings over three years at Alabama, but Quick's raw stuff gives him frontline starter potential if he pans out. If his development hits a snag, he could also make sense as a high-leverage reliever.
Round 2, Pick 54: Quentin Young, 3B/OF, Oaks Christian High School (CA)
Young, the lone high school player the Twins took on Day 1, is the nephew of former Twins outfielder Delmon Young and former All-Star Dmitri Young. This is a fun pick. The 18-year-old Young is 6'6" and 225 pounds, and his raw athletic tools are absurd. He's got massive power from the right side of the plate and an extremely strong arm, in addition to moving well for his size. Young played shortstop in high school but may end up at a corner infield or outfield spot. There's some strikeout concern to his game, but the upside is awfully tantalizing for a player with MLB bloodlines.
Round 3, Pick 88: James Ellwanger, RHP, Dallas Baptist
Another college arm, the 6'4" Ellwanger had a 3.98 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 39 walks in 63.1 innings pitched this past season, allowing only two home runs all year. The 21-year-old's best asset is a mid-90s fastball with run that can get up near triple digits. He also has a solid curveball, although his secondary offerings definitely need development at the pro level. Control has been an issue at times. The Twins will hope Ellwanger sticks as a starter, but there's a reliever path here as well.
The draft will resume with rounds four through 20 on Monday, starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.