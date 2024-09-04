Twins are only team with 5 prospects in Baseball America's new top 60
The Twins are the only MLB team with five prospects in the updated top 60 from Baseball America.
The organization has several young players already making an impact at the major league level for a team that's likely headed back to the playoffs. And more talent is on the way. Led by Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota's farm system ranks among the league's best.
Here's how BA has the Twins' top prospects ranked:
7. Walker Jenkins
15. Emmanuel Rodriguez
33. Brooks Lee
41. Luke Keaschall
60. Zebby Matthews
Jenkins is a consensus top-10 prospect who is ranked as high as No. 3 overall by MLB.com. The fifth overall draft pick in 2023, he's a sweet-swinging lefty who has been crushing the ball at High-A Cedar Rapids lately. Jenkins, who turns 20 next February, is on track to potentially make his MLB debut in 2026.
Rodriguez is a hugely exciting prospect in his own right. His combination of raw power and plate discipline is rare. He just returned to action after missing three months with a thumb injury and made his Triple-A St. Paul debut on Monday. The 21-year-old has a legitimate chance to make the Twins' roster out of spring training next year.
Lee is still 15th in MLB.com's top 100, although Baseball America and ESPN have him in the 30-40 range. The 23-year-old switch hitter has gotten off to a slow start with a .664 OPS in his first 29 MLB games, but he's got a ton of potential due to his impressive bat and his ability to play three infield spots.
Keaschall is someone to keep a close eye on as well. The 2023 second-round pick out of Arizona State has hit .303 with 15 homers, 23 steals, and a .903 OPS in 102 games this season between High-A and Double-A. If he doesn't end up in St. Paul by the end of this year, he'll likely be there to start out next season.
Lastly, Matthews has been a huge riser for the Twins this year, going from High-A all the way up the big leagues. His sparkling minor league numbers included just 7 walks in 97 innings this season. Matthews, 24, will look to shake off a disastrous outing against the Blue Jays in his fourth MLB start. He, David Festa, and Simeon Woods-Richardson all look like promising parts of the Twins' current and future rotation.
And it doesn't stop there. Other Twins prospects with a chance to become top-100 guys include Kaelen Culpepper, Charlee Soto, Gabriel Gonzalez, Andrew Morris, Marco Raya, and several others. The future looks bright in Minnesota.