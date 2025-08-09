Twins' bats erupt in blowout win over Royals
Kody Clemens slugged a two-run homer, Matt Wallner hit a bomb to the opposite field, and Luke Keaschall, Ryan Jeffers and Royce Lewis all contributed big hits to give Joe Ryan more than enough run support in a 9-4 win over the Kansas City Royals Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The Twins struck for three runs in the first inning on a solo homer from Wallner, an RBI single from Keaschall, and a run-scoring groundout by Lewis. They added two more to build a 5-1 lead in the second inning on RBI singles from Jeffers and Keaschall.
Clemens' no-doubter homer in the fourth put Minnesota on top 7-1, and Jeffers and Lewis delivered in the sixth with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively.
Jeffers led the Twins with three hits while Alan Rodon, Brooks Lee, Wallner, Clemens and Keaschall each supplied two hits.
All of the offense was plenty for Twins starter Joe Ryan, who gave up one run in five innings to lower his season ERA to 2.79.
At 55-60, the Twins aren't really in the mix for a wild-card spot, but they're also not completely dead. They'll enter play Saturday 5.5 games behind the Yankees for the third and final playoff spot, and with 47 games to go anything is possible.
Up next: Twins vs. Royals, 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday.