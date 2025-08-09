Inside The Twins

Twins' bats erupt in blowout win over Royals

Minnesota has won four of seven games since shocking the MLB world with a massive selloff at the trade deadline.

Joe Nelson

Aug 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Kody Clemens (18) celebrates his home run with catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Kody Clemens slugged a two-run homer, Matt Wallner hit a bomb to the opposite field, and Luke Keaschall, Ryan Jeffers and Royce Lewis all contributed big hits to give Joe Ryan more than enough run support in a 9-4 win over the Kansas City Royals Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins struck for three runs in the first inning on a solo homer from Wallner, an RBI single from Keaschall, and a run-scoring groundout by Lewis. They added two more to build a 5-1 lead in the second inning on RBI singles from Jeffers and Keaschall.

Clemens' no-doubter homer in the fourth put Minnesota on top 7-1, and Jeffers and Lewis delivered in the sixth with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively.

Jeffers led the Twins with three hits while Alan Rodon, Brooks Lee, Wallner, Clemens and Keaschall each supplied two hits.

All of the offense was plenty for Twins starter Joe Ryan, who gave up one run in five innings to lower his season ERA to 2.79.

At 55-60, the Twins aren't really in the mix for a wild-card spot, but they're also not completely dead. They'll enter play Saturday 5.5 games behind the Yankees for the third and final playoff spot, and with 47 games to go anything is possible.

Up next: Twins vs. Royals, 6:10 p.m. CT Saturday.

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

