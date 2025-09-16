Twins blank Yankees for first time in 17 years as Woods Richardson dominates
The Minnesota Twins shut out the New York Yankees on Monday night, marking the first time they've accomplished the feat against the Bronx Bombers since 2008.
How did they do it? Largely because Simeon Woods Richardson had the best start of his MLB career.
The 24-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters while giving up only two hits and three walks in six innings. He had tied his previous career-high eight strikeouts by the end of the fourth inning.
Woods Richardson dominated despite the Twins not giving him much run support.
While Minnesota won 7-0, the Twins gave him just one run in the third inning and one more in the fifth inning, the second run of the game coming on a home run by Brooks Lee.
It wasn't until the Twins broke the game open with five runs off Yankees righty Luke Weaver in the seventh inning that the pressure was relieved. In the seventh, Trevor Larnach and Lee hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning before Austin Martin hit a three-run double to bust the game open.
Luke Keaschall also had an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Kody Funderburk pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the Twins beforeTravis Adams fired a scoreless eighth and Pierson Ohl got the Yankees to go 1-2-3 in the ninth to complete the shutout.