Twins bring back Jay Jackson; other roster and health updates
The Twins bolstered their bullpen depth by selecting the contract of right-hander Jay Jackson ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field in Minneapolis.
As a corresponding move, the Twins optioned starter Louie Varland back to St. Paul. And to make room for Jackson on the 40-man roster, they designated right-handed reliever Diego Castillo for release or assignment after appearing in five games with the big league club.
Jackson, 36, signed with the Twins this offseason and started the year in the majors. But after struggling in 17 appearances, posting a 6.85 earned-run average across 22 1/3 innings, the Twins designated him for release or assignment on May 19, and Jackson went to St. Paul.
Jackson made three appearances with the Saints, recording a 3.00 ERA across three innings. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Jackson was pitching well in St. Paul and they liked what they saw.
“Our group likes him. That’s it. I like him. He’s got good qualities as we say,” Baldelli said of Jackson. “All that said, (Varland) did his job very well. We’re not capable of carrying six starters. We’re not going to be doing that. And he did everything that he could to help us win the game (Tuesday).”
Varland was called up to start Tuesday’s game — a 5-4 Twins loss — against the Rockies as the Twins pushed their starters a day back. Varland pitched very well, allowing just one hit and no runs while fanning three across five innings of work. Baldelli was pleased with Varland’s start and expects him to be ready in the almost certain case the Twins will need him again this season.
Baldelli said Jackson will need to be ready to pitch in a number of different spots out of the bullpen.
“He’ll be ready for anything that we need from him,” Baldelli said of Jackson. “And some days he’ll need to get an out or two, and some days he’ll need to throw two plus (innings).”
Castillo, meanwhile, signed a minor league contract during spring training and was pitching very well in Triple-A before being called up on May 28. Castillo made five appearances for the Twins, posting a 2.57 ERA across seven innings. He did, however, issue seven walks.
Briefly
- Twins reliever Brock Stewart, who’s on the injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis, threw from 90 feet on Tuesday with no significant shoulder soreness. Stewart was expected to throw from 105 feet on Wednesday, but he told mlb.com’s Do-Hyoung Park he threw five pitches off a mound before Wednesday’s game, his first time throwing off a mound since the injury.