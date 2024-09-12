Twins' Byron Buxton returns at crucial time, could still reach 100 games played
Byron Buxton will return to the Twins' lineup this weekend and find himself right in the middle of the team's final push to hold onto their playoff spot. He was officially activated from the injured list on Thursday, exactly one month after his most recent game. On Friday, he'll look to help the Twins beat the Reds at Target Field.
What a time it is for the Twins to get one of their best players back. Buxton has been Minnesota's third-best hitter this season, trailing only Matt Wallner and Carlos Correa in OPS. He and Correa are tied for the team lead with 3.3 WAR, per Baseball Reference, despite missing major chunks of time to injury. Buxton has produced at the plate and has resumed his status as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball after being limited to DH duties last year. Even though he whiffs a lot and doesn't walk much, he has been an elite player for the Twins when he's been on the field.
The Twins are hoping to get that version of Buxton back pretty quickly. The lingering hip discomfort that has kept him out since August 12 may not be fully gone, but the organization has deemed him ready to go. Although Buxton hasn't played in a minor league game since getting ejected in St. Paul on September 4, he resumed running this week and has taken live at-bats against minor league pitchers at Target Field. With a little over two weeks left in the season, there's clearly an urgency to get Buxton back into the lineup even if he's playing through some pain.
An 85 percent healthy version of Buxton still represents a significant upgrade over players like Manuel Margot, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Austin Martin (who was optioned to Triple-A). The hope is that he's progressed enough to where he isn't significant risking re-injury by playing again. Because if the Twins are going to make a run in the playoffs, they'll need Buxton (and Correa) in the lineup. Of course, they still have to make it there, which is why getting Buxton back now is important.
The Twins have 16 ballgames left on their schedule. That means Buxton, who has played in 90 this year, could still reach 100 games for just the second time — and the first since 2017. That would be a nice benchmark for Minnesota's oft-injured star, who is having one of the best years of his career. Only in 2021, when he played 61 games, has Buxton had an OPS better than the .862 mark he currently boasts in 2024. He's also three RBI away from breaking his career-high of 51.
Byron Buxton will play baseball for the Twins on Friday. That's always a welcome sight in Minnesota.