Twins continue cuts, Simeon Woods Richardson lands fifth rotation spot
The Twins made five more cuts following Sunday's game against the Red Sox. RHP Zebby Matthews, RHP David Festa, and LHP Kody Funderburk were optioned to Triple-A, while IF/OF Luke Keaschall and RHP Alex Speas were reassigned to minor league camp, the team announced. The roster now stands at 40 players in major-league camp.
Matthews and Festa being among the latest cuts is significant because it means Simeon Woods Richardson is officially the Twins' No. 5 starter heading into the regular season. Barring injury, Rocco Baldelli's starting pitching rotation to begin the season will consist of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, and Woods Richardson.
SWR threw four scoreless innings in Saturday's game and has allowed just one run (on nine hits and two walks) through 11 innings across four appearances this spring. The 24-year-old — who the Twins acquired along with Austin Martin in the 2021 Jose Berrios trade with the Blue Jays — had a 4.17 in 28 starts last season in his first extended MLB opportunity. However, he had 3.29 ERA in late July and a 3.69 mark in late August before he ran out of gas and struggled down the stretch. The Twins hope Woods Richardson can maintain his effectiveness throughout a full season in 2025.
Matthews, the Twins' minor league pitcher of the year in 2024, has had an outstanding spring. He's given up just four hits and one walk across 9.1 scoreless innings, striking out 12. Nonetheless, he'll start the year at Triple-A St. Paul, where he made just four starts last season before being called up to make his MLB debut. Matthews was dominant at High-A and Double-A last year, but he struggled in St. Paul (5.68 ERA) and across nine starts with the Twins (6.69 ERA).
Festa was rocked for 19 hits and 15 runs across 11.1 innings this spring. He's likely seventh on the Twins' starting pitching depth chart, with Matthews seemingly poised to be first in line for an opportunity if a major league starter gets injured or struggles.
Funderburk and Speas were relative long shots to make the Twins' bullpen. Keaschall, the organization's No. 3 prospect, will likely begin the season in St. Paul and might wind up making his MLB debut before too long.
The Twins will need to trim their roster down from 40 to 26 prior to Opening Day on March 27.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.