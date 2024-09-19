Twins dealt another blow with second straight walk-off loss to Guardians
If the goal was heartbreaking losses, the Twins batted .750 in their series against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Andres Gimenez hit a walk-off RBI single off Caleb Thielbar in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Twins fell 3-2 to the Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland, their second walk-off loss in as many days. The Twins lost three of four in the series, all losses coming by one run.
The loss leaves the Twins tied with the Detroit Tigers, who were off on Thursday, for the final American League wild-card spot. The Twins, however, do have the tiebreaker over the Tigers.
The Guardians clinched a postseason berth with the victory.
The Twins (80-73) loaded the bases in the top of the 10th when Matt Wallner was hit by a pitch and Manny Margot was walked. But Guardians reliever Eli Morgan got Carlos Correa to foul out to first base and Byron Buxton to line out to right field to keep the game knotted at 2-2.
Thielbar started the 10th by striking out Josh Naylor before intentionally walking Lane Thomas. But Gimenez capped a six-pitch at-bat with a single that scored automatic runner Jose Ramirez, making it another crushing walk-off loss for a struggling Twins team that's just hanging on to a playoff spot.
The Guardians (89-65) took a 1-0 lead on Kyle Manzardo’s 379-foot solo homer off Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson in the first inning. It was another short start for Woods Richardson, but a solid one, with the rookie allowing just the one run off five hits while fanning six across 4 2/3 innings.
The Twins took a one-run lead when Margot hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, scoring Kyle Farmer, who led off with a double. Willi Castro, who was walked the previous at-bat, also scored on the play due to an error from Thomas. That was the last batter Joey Cantillo faced, allowing just the one run off three hits while fanning six across 4 1/3 innings of work.
The Guardians knotted the game in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases on new reliever Cole Irvin and Brayan Rocchio hit a sacrifice fly. But Irving prevented any further damage, and Cole Sands, Louie Varland and Griffin Jax kept things scoreless until Gimenez hit the walk-off single to win it.
The Twins will look to put their woes behind when they begin a three-game series at the Boston Red Sox on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.