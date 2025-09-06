Inside The Twins

Twins fans were asked if the Pohlad family should sell the team: almost all said yes

A disappointing Twins season continues to get worse.

Tony Liebert

Sep 5, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (2) throws to first base in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Athletic conducted a poll with its Twins readers earlier this week, asking, "Do you want the Pohlads to sell the team?", and it went exactly as you would expect.

With nearly 6,000 total responses, 98.5% of people want the current owners to sell the team.

When Minnesota opted to conduct a trade deadline fire sale earlier this season, trading popular players including Jhoan Duran, Louie Varland and Griffin Jax for a raft of prospects, it was easier for some fans to accept given the Pohlad family had signaled a year ago they were looking to sell the franchise.

That hope vanished when the Pohlad family changed their mind on the sale, announcing new investment from two partners, saying it was "committed to building a winning team and culture."

Since the fire sale, the Twins have the worst record in baseball, with the their current losing streak ballooning to five games after losing to the Royals on Friday. The Target Field crowds are historically low, and there is currently very little for fans to get excited about.

Two years ago the Twins were riding high, ending their 20-year streak of playoff losses and showing real signs of future deep runs into the playoffs. This was followed by the Pohlad family cutting payroll amid a reduction in TV money, hamstringing any chance of pushing on from the heights of 2023.

Now even the most optimistic Twins fans are struggling to find a positive spin on the Pohlad family deciding to remain owners of the franchise, and The Athletic's poll emphasizes that feeling.

