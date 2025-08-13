In stunning turn, Pohlad family no longer selling the Minnesota Twins
In a shocking twist, the Minnesota Twins are no longer for sale.
The Pohlad family, which has owned the Twins since 1984, announced Wednesday that it will no longer sell the franchise.
"Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what's best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been open to all possibilities," a letter from the family reads. "After a a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins."
The letter says the Pohlads are searching for "two significant limited partnership groups" to help run the franchise. It appears that two partners have already been found, though the Twins haven't yet identified them.
“I don’t think we could have imagined a better outcome than where we landed,” Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “We found two great partners and have already developed some pretty solid relationships with them. There is alignment on how we see the Twins moving forward, and also in our belief in the future of baseball in Minnesota. So I feel happy that this [sale process] has come to an end, and thrilled with the partners we have brought on.”
It was less than a month ago that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, while speaking during the All-Star break in Atlanta, said he was confident that a sale would go through. Manfred said potential buyers backed off when it became clear that Justin Ishbia was "the leader in the clubhouse" to buy the Twins, but Ishbia wound up buying more stake in the Chicago White Sox.
There was a report from Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press in late May that indicated the Pohlads had dropped their asking price from $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion. Shortly after, a report from the Star Tribune indicated that buyers had toured Target Field in recent weeks and there were several parties interested in making an offer.
The Athletic reported in March that the Twins have $425 million debts, which was allegedly a sticking point that potential buyers didn't want to pay for. At the time, The Athletic reported that a $1.5 billion valuation was a non-starter for the Pohlads.
In the end, the Pohlads will hold steady and maintain control of the franchise.