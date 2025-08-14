Twins' farm system ranked as second-best in all of baseball
The Twins' farm system is currently the second-best in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline's recent midseason update. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers are ranked higher (which should probably be concerning for the rest of the league).
Minnesota has five prospects in the latest top 100: OF Walker Jenkins (No. 14), C Eduardo Tait (No. 54), 2B Luke Keaschall (No. 64), OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 72), and SS Kaelen Culpepper (No. 77).
Here's a look at where the Twins' farm system has ranked in MLB Pipeline's bi-annual updates in recent years:
2025 midseason rank: 2
2025 preseason rank: 10
2024 midseason rank: 2
2024 preseason rank: 15
2023 midseason rank: 17
The Twins had some high-end prospect talent coming into this season, when their farm system was ranked tenth. Jenkins was the No. 3 prospect in baseball before the season. His ranking has dropped a bit due to injuries, but since returning to the field, he's played like a top-five prospect in the sport. Rodriguez and Keaschall have rounded out the "big three" Twins prospects for the past couple years.
The outlook has shifted a bit this year. Rodriguez has tons of talent, but he has struggled mightily to stay healthy. Keaschall reached the big leagues in April and was awesome, missed over three months due to an arm fracture, and then picked up right where he left off when he returned last week. Meanwhile, Culpepper has had an incredible season and has a real argument to be viewed as one of the two or three best prospects in the Twins' system.
The organization also added quite a bit of talent this summer. Six of their 2025 draft picks, including first-rounders Marek Houston and Riley Quick, are on the Twins' updated top 30 prospects list. They also held quite the fire sale before the trade deadline, moving 10 players off their big-league roster. Those moves brought back a mix of MLB players and prospects, including six that are now in their top 30. The prospect headliners were Tait and RHP Mick Abel, who were the return from Philadelphia for Jhoan Duran, as well as LHP Kendry Rojas, who came back from Toronto for Louis Varland.
The Twins' big-league club is set to miss the postseason for a second straight season. Fans are furious about Thursday's announcement that the Pohlad family is no longer selling the team. If there's any reason for optimism during a bleak time, it starts a loaded farm system that will bring Jenkins, Culpepper, and other exciting prospects to the big leagues within the next couple years.
It'll be interesting to see where the Twins' farm system falls in the 2026 preseason rankings, given that Keaschall and Abel are soon to graduate from prospect status.