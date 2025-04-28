Twins injury updates: When will Royce Lewis, Matt Wallner return?
Twins sluggers Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner, both currently on the IL with hamstring strains, are at different stages in the recovery process. Lewis is getting closer to a return to the Twins' lineup — and there appears to be a specific target date in the team's mind — while Wallner still seems to be weeks away from being activated.
Lewis began a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul this weekend, but it isn't going to be a situation where he plays in a couple games and then is back in MLB action. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Lewis "likely won’t return to the majors until the team’s next homestand." That sets his projected return date at May 6 against the Orioles.
Lewis has been out since suffering the injury while running out a ground ball in spring training. The Twins want to be cautious with their oft-injured star and make sure he's back at full health before he makes his season debut in the big leagues. Lewis went 1 for 3 and played six innings at third base for St. Paul on Friday night, then went 2 for 3 and played seven innings on Sunday. He's scheduled to DH on Tuesday, and the indication is that he has to play consecutive full games in the field for the Saints before being activated.
Assuming Lewis doesn't suffer a setback and returns to Minnesota's lineup next week, his power and general career production (.825 OPS) should provide a big spark. Without Lewis, the Twins have used a combination of Brooks Lee, Jose Miranda (who was demoted to Triple-A a couple weeks ago), Willi Castro, and new acquisition Jonah Bride at third base.
Wallner is further away. He just returned to playing catch this weekend, almost two weeks after he strained his hamstring running to first base on April 15. According to Hayes, Wallner — who leads Twins hitters (minimum 30 plate appearances) with an .847 OPS — "could be out of the lineup well into May." In his absence, the Twins have operated with Byron Buxton, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. as their four outfielders.
Willi Castro, Luke Keaschall, and Michael Tonkin are the other Twins players on the IL at the moment. There's no exact timetable, but Keaschall is expected to be out for a while after suffering a non-displaced forearm fracture on Friday night.