Twins-Mariners Thursday game will begin in a rain delay
The local forecast does not look promising on Thursday.
The Twins were originally scheduled to host the Mariners at 12:10 p.m. CT on Thursday afternoon, but the game will now begin in a rain delay according to the team.
The forecast for the rest of the day does not look promising, as it looks like it will be another rainy day with things clearing up later this evening.
The team will provide more information as it becomes available, but after beating Seattle on Wednesday, the Twins are looking for consecutive wins for the first time since the first week of June.
