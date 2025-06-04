Twins' Pablo Lopez likely to land on injured list with strained lat
Pablo Lopez is likely headed for the injured list after exiting Minnesota's 10-3 win over the A's Tuesday night with what the team is calling a right latissimus dorsi (lat) strain.
Lopez told reports after the game that he felt his lat tighten after throwing a sinker to Brent Roooker in the fifth inning. Then, after throwing three warmup pitches before the sixth, he called for the trainer and the decision was made to pull him from the game.
"I went out there and I made my three warmup pitches and it was low to mid intensity, and I felt the same thing,” Lopez said. “And in my head I’m like, ‘well, if it feels that way, if I tried to make a max effort throw to get the inning started, who knows what could happen?’"
Lopez missed some time earlier this season with a hamstring issue, but this will undoubtedly be the first time he's been placed on the injured list since he joined the Twins in 2023.
The right-hander owns a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts this season. The most likely arms to replace him for his next scheduled start on Sunday are David Festa and Simeon Woods Richardson.