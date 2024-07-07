Twins prospect Luke Keaschall to compete in All-Star Futures Game
Twins infield prospect Luke Keaschall was named Brooks Lee’s replacement for the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which takes place on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Lee was slated to compete in the All-Star Futures Game, which features the top prospects in baseball, but his recent promotion to the Twins made him no longer eligible for the event. That opened the door for Keaschall, 21, to take his place on the American League roster.
Keaschall, whom the Twins selected with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft, has split time this season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita.
Keaschall, who plays second base and center field, has played 81 games this season between the two while hitting .314 and posting a .431 on-base percentage along with a .913 OPS.
Between High-A and Double-A, he has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBIs. He’s spent 37 games at the Double-A level and is hitting .291 for the Wind Surge with nine doubles, a triple, two homers and 13 RBIs. He holds a .400 on-base percentage and a .811 OPS.
On June 14, Keaschall had the longest active on-base streak between the major and minor leagues after reaching base in 36 consecutive games. He is the No. 5 prospect in the Twins organization, according to MLB Pipeline.