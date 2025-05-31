Twins reinstate Matt Wallner from IL, option Keirsey to St. Paul
The Twins have officially reinstated Matt Wallner from the Injured List, they announced on Saturday. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the active roster.
Wallner hasn't played for the Twins since April 15, when he suffered a hamstring strain in a game against the Mets. In 18 games prior to his injury, he had put up an .847 OPS, with eight of his 15 hits going for extra bases. The 27-year-old Forest Lake native opened the season as Minnesota's primary leadoff hitter.
Wallner was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with St. Paul on May 22. He put up ridiculous numbers over six games with the Saints, hitting five home runs and driving in 13. That was good for a .960 slugging percentage and 1.330 OPS.
Since making his MLB debut in 2022, Wallner has hit .252/.366/.497 across 187 regular season games, with 30 home runs, 36 doubles, and 91 RBI. He split time between the Twins and the Saints over the last two seasons but came into this year looking like one of Minnesota's most important players. In addition to his offensive production, he also has one of the strongest throwing arms among MLB position players.
Keirsey is an excellent defensive outfielder who has struggled mightily at the plate this season. He's gone just 7 for 64 (.109) for the Twins this year, with one home run and a .293 OPS. He's made 17 starts for Minnesota and has otherwise been used as a pinch runner or defensive substitute. Keirsey did deliver a highlight when he hit a walkoff single on May 11 to extend the Twins' winning streak.
The Twins will move forward with Byron Buxton, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, and Wallner as their four primary outfielders. Willi Castro and Kody Clemens have also played in the outfield this year.
Wallner should be in the lineup for tonight's game against the Mariners (6:15 p.m. CT on FOX). It'll be the first time this year the Twins' lineup — including Wallner, Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis — has been fully healthy.