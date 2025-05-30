Matt Wallner lighting it up on rehab assignment with Triple-A Saints
Matt Wallner looks ready to return to the Minnesota Twins.
Wallner, who's been sidelined since April 17 with a hamstring strain, has been red-hot from the plate since beginning a rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on May 22. He continued his tear on Thursday, hitting a 380-foot, three-run bomb — his third straight game with a homer — for the Saints' only runs in a 3-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.
In six rehab games with the Saints, Wallner has slashed .320/.960/1.330 with a double, five homers and 13 RBIs. And he's made some headway into St. Paul's franchise record for homers, now seven shy of matching Chris Williams' mark of 48. He slashed .263/.474/.847 with five doubles, two triples, a homer and three RBIs with the Twins before landing on the IL.
It doesn't seem like Wallner will have much more time to catch that record as he'll likely be returning to the Twins in short order. Minnesota did recently option outfielder Carson McCusker, but that appears to be to make room for Byron Buxton, who traveled with the team on its recent road trip and is nearing a return from a concussion. But Wallner should be right behind him, and the way he's playing in Triple-A, it wouldn't be a shock to see him back before the road trip ends Thursday.
The Twins continue the road slate Friday, beginning a three-game series at the Seattle Mariners before they wrap up the road trip with a four-game series at the Athletics. They'll return home on June 6 when they begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Saints, meanwhile, wrap up their six-game series against the Storm Chasers Sunday, then have an off day Monday. That could line up perfectly for Wallner to return after the weekend. Only time will tell.