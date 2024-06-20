Twins' Royce Lewis: 'I don't do that slump thing'
Tuesday's series opener at Target Field in Minneapolis against the Tampa Bay Rays was an unusual game for Twins third baseman Royce Lewis, who went 0 for 5 in a 7-6 Twins walk-off victory.
Lewis was determined not to let that happen again. He recorded hits in his first three at-bats on Wednesday — two singles and a go-ahead solo homer that broke a videoboard on the second deck — finishing his night 3 for 4 with a walk and an RBI. The Twins, however, did lose 3-2 to the Rays.
"I pride myself, I told (Twins hitting coach David Popkins on Wednesday), 'Hey, I don't do that slump thing,'" Lewis said. "That's not a real thing for me. I understand that that's a thing, baseball, you're going to go into a slump or whatever, but for me, I don't have that mindset. It's a new day."
The only blemish for Lewis was that his 10th-inning throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score in the Twins' loss to the Rays. But just like Lewis said, Thursday's finale will be a new day.
And there are also now hard feelings about the damaged videoboard. It was back in working order ahead of Thursday's finale with a bandaid and a message reading, "Don't worry, Royce. We fixed it!"
Off days for Correa, Castro
Carlos Correa and Willi Castro are both out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Rays. Both of the everyday players were due for a rest day, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
"There was going to be a day it was coming, so I just figured if we're going to give one guy the day, maybe we just give them both the day and we get some of these other guys who are ready to play out there," Baldelli said. "Both will be available to come in if we need them to come in."
Kyle Farmer will step in at shortstop and Austin Martin will get his first day at second base since being called back up from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. Here's a look at the Twins lineup Thursday:
- Trevor Larnach, LF
- Jose Miranda, 3B
- Royce Lewis, DH
- Max Kepler, RF
- Ryan Jeffers, C
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Kyle Farmer, SS
- Austin Martin, 2B
Here's a look at the Rays lineup:
- Yandy Diaz, 1B
- Brandon Lowe, 2B
- Isaac Paredes, 3B
- Josh Lowe, RF
- Randy Arozarena, DH
- Jonny DeLuca, LF
- Jose Siri, CF
- Jose Caballero, SS
- Alex Jackson, C
Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start Thursday opposed by Rays starter Zack Littell.