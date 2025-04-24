Twins shut out by White Sox as rain ends game after seven innings
The Minnesota Twins couldn't complete the series sweep, though their chance to do so got cut short as Thursday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis was called after seven innings due to rainy weather.
The Twins lost 3-0.
The game entered a rain delay following the seventh inning as the Twins trailed 3-0. It appeared the plan initially was to restart the game, but rain was expected to continue throughout the day, and the game already had featured shorter delays to allow for the grounds crew to repair the field. It ultimately wasn't feasible to continue Thursday's game.
The White Sox (6-19) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Lenyn Sosa hit a 416-foot solo homer off Twins starter Chris Paddack, who gave up five hits and two runs while fanning five across five innings in a losing effort. The other run he gave up came when he issued a bases-loaded walk to Joshua Palacios. Paddack walked four overall in the game.
Offfensively, the Twins (9-16) collected six hits, but they weren't able to push any runs across. Brooks Lee and Christian Vazquez each went 2 for 3, but the team left seven on base and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Miguel Vargaz hit a 422-foot solo homer off Jorge Alcala for the final White Sox run. Alcala gave up just the one run and three total hits while fanning three over two innings. Chicago starter Shane Smith fanned seven in five scoreless frames.
The Twins return to action Friday when they host the Los Angeles Angels for a 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch.