Twins sign former All-Star first baseman Ty France to one-year deal
The Twins have signed former Mariners All-Star first baseman Ty France to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to Star Tribune beat writer Phil Miller. He's taking the 40-man roster spot that used to belong to LHP Brent Headrick, who was waived and claimed by the Yankees earlier on Tuesday.
This move addresses one of Minnesota's most glaring remaining needs, which was someone who can compete for playing time at first base along with largely unproven incumbent options Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien, as well as lefty Mike Ford (who is on a minor-league deal).
France, who turns 31 this summer, has played in over 700 games across a six-year career with the Padres, Mariners, and Reds. He had a strong five-year run with the Mariners after landing there in a 2020 trade. France had an .813 OPS in 2021 and made the All-Star team in 2022, but his production at the plate fell off a decent bit over the last couple seasons. He was traded to Cincinnati last summer and struggled there.
For his career, France is a .263 hitter with a .744 OPS (111 OPS+, where league average is 100). He has 74 career home runs. The last two years haven't gone great for France, but he was worth a combined 7.5 WAR between 2021 and '22, so there's always a chance he could get back to that level in a new situation this season. It's a flier very much worth taking for the Twins, who needed another option at first base. He's probably now the favorite to be their Opening Day starter at that spot.
France has spent time at both second base and third base, but he's primarily a first baseman, where he's an adequate but unspectacular defender. He does bring the versatility to potentially play those other two infield spots if needed.
The Twins have now added Danny Coulombe, Harrison Bader, and France to their roster, addressing three major holes with experienced veterans on low-cost, one-year deals. The one hole they may still want to address in free agency is at backup shortstop, where they've reportedly looked into Paul DeJong and Luis Urias.
Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI andsubscribing to our YouTube channel.