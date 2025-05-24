Twins stay red hot with another walk-off win over Royals
A Brooks Lee single propelled the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals Saturday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis for their second straight walk-off victory.
One day after Carlos Correa returned to the lineup, the Twins took on the Royals without him on Saturday. Zebby Matthews started out the game red-hot, striking out six of the first 11 batters he faced. But Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia got the scoring started in the third inning with a two-run single. Matthews struck out three more batters and finished his day allowing five hits and two runs in four innings pitched. He was replaced by Justin Topa in the fifth inning.
Topa struggled, allowing two runs within the first four batters he faced. His day quickly ended after he allowed four hits and struck out only one batter in one inning of work. Minnesota trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Harrison Bader got the Twins on the board with a 417-foot solo home run, his fifth of the season. Ty France continued to momentum with a two-run single, and the Twins cut the Royals lead to 4-3 after five.
Jorge Alcala replaced Topa and struck out three in the sixth inning before Kody Clemens evened things up at the plate with a 374-foot solo home run, his fourth of the season.
Things got dicey for Jhoan Duran in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he was able to survive and set up the chance for the walk-off. Lee delivered with the walk-off single, allowing the Twins to escape with the victory.
The Twins will wrap up their series with the Royals Sunday afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. CT first pitch at Target Field.