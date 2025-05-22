What does an ideal, fully-healthy Minnesota Twins lineup look like?
Offense has not been the strength of the 2025 Minnesota Twins, who are 27-22 heading into a weekend series against the Royals at Target Field. They're tied for 19th in runs per game (4.1) and are 20th in OPS (.695). It's been their pitching staff — both the starting rotation and the bullpen — that has largely driven their recent success (14-2 since May 3).
But the offense also hasn't been at full strength this year. Matt Wallner, Minnesota's Opening Day leadoff hitter, has been out for over a month with a hamstring injury. Royce Lewis missed the first month and change with his own hamstring strain, then got off to a slow start in May. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa have been on the concussion IL since crashing into each other last week.
The good news is that the Twins are getting healthier. Correa is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday. Buxton and Wallner shouldn't be far behind. With the exception of Luke Keaschall and his forearm fracture, the Twins could have all of their guys in the lineup next week, which will lead to some decisions for Rocco Baldelli when he sets the batting order.
Let's take a stab at putting together a healthy Twins lineup that should have a chance to start producing runs at a high level.
Here's what it could look like against a right-handed starting pitcher:
1. Matt Wallner RF
2. Byron Buxton CF
3. Trevor Larnach DH
4. Ryan Jeffers C
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Kody Clemens 2B
7. Royce Lewis 3B
8. Ty France 1B
9. Harrison Bader LF
That's a good-looking lineup if you assume Correa and Lewis will eventually hit at their career levels after slow starts to this season. It's got a bunch of pop at the top with Wallner, Buxton, and Larnach (who has an .817 OPS against righties this year). It's also got some real balance, with Lewis and the two newcomers making up the bottom of the order. If he starts to heat up, Lewis could swap places with Correa.
And yes, I'm giving Clemens the start at second base over Brooks Lee and Willi Castro. He's been unbelievable (and extremely clutch) for the Twins as a scrap-heap pickup from the Phillies, hitting .318 with a 1.070 OPS and nine of his 14 hits going for extra bases. Until he cools down, his bat deserves to stay in the lineup.
And here's what it could look like against a lefty starter:
1. Byron Buxton CF
2. Ryan Jeffers C
3. Royce Lewis 3B
4. Carlos Correa SS
5. Ty France 1B
6. Carson McCusker DH
7. Matt Wallner RF
8. Brooks Lee 2B
9. Harrison Bader LF
That lineup stacks right-handed bats at the top and throughout the order, with Wallner (3 for 5 with three XBH in a tiny sample size against lefties this year) as the only left-handed hitter. Larnach (.442 OPS in 39 PAs vs. lefties) does not make the cut. I'd rather give the hulking McCusker an opportunity to see if his Triple-A production can translate to the big leagues, though it's definitely not a guarantee he remains on the roster when Wallner is activated.
There isn't a great option at second base, considering Lee and Castro have both struggles against lefties. You could use Jonah Bride there if he's still on the roster, but I'd rather see if Lee can get going from that side of the plate. I ended up without Castro making either version of my ideal lineup, which maybe isn't fair. I just think I prefer Wallner and Lee.
Christian Vazquez will obviously make plenty of starts as well, and he's actually been hitting the ball surprisingly well lately. Still, he's not a guy you include when constructing an ideal, bat-first lineup for this team.