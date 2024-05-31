Twins to activate Royce Lewis for showdown with Yankees?
Royce Lewis has yet to be activated from the injured list by the Twins and if he's not in the lineup Friday night for a series opener in Houston, then what about Tuesday when the Twins face the Yankees in New York?
"I believe Royce Lewis will be in the lineup, barring a setback with his quadriceps rehab, I believe Royce Lewis will be in the lineup for Game 1 at Yankee Stadium," said Twins insider Aaron Gleeman on Friday's episode of the Gleeman & The Geek podcast. "I don't think he'll return versus the Astros this weekend because I think they're going to want him to play a little more third base than he's play so far on the rehab."
Lewis, who turns 25 on Wednesday, has been out since suffering a significant quad strain in the season opener on March 28, when he started the season 2-for-2 with a homer only to sustain the injury while running the bases early in the game.
He was sent to the St. Paul Saints for a rehab assignment on May 25 and has played in four games at Triple-A, going 3-for-15 with a double and four strikeouts. He's started at third base in two of those games.
Getting Lewis during a nine-game road trip that will see the Twins face a laundry list of talented starting pitchers for the Astros, Yankees and Pirates could be just what the doctor ordered to keep the Twins as dangerous as possible during an important stretch of games.
Minnesota has been wildly inconsistent this season, starting 7-13 before winning 17 of 20 games, then losing seven straight and now getting hot with seven wins in their last nine games.