Inside The Twins

Twins' Walker Jenkins falls slightly in updated MLB top 100 prospects list

Jenkins, who has been slowed by injury, is down three spots from the preseason rankings.

Will Ragatz

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) catches a ball from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Tarpons at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) catches a ball from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Tarpons at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Friday, June 28, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Walker Jenkins, the top prospect in the Twins' organization, has fallen slightly in the latest update to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 ranking. He's down from No. 3 to No. 6, a three-spot drop that can be attributed to Jenkins hardly playing this season due to injury issues.

Jenkins has played in just two games with Double-A Wichita this season. He's currently on the IL with an ankle injury, and the update from a couple weeks ago is that he's expected to be out through at least the rest of May. He received a cortisone injection to try to help aid his recovery process.

Last season, Jenkins missed two months due to a hamstring injury. He went on to play 82 games across four different levels, slashing .282/.394/.439 with six home runs, 32 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and more walks than strikeouts. The 20-year-old outfielder — who the Twins took fifth overall in the 2023 draft — clearly has incredible talent, but this year's injuries have delayed his progress. The best-case scenario now is that he quickly shakes off any rust once healthy and earns a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul later this year, putting him in the mix to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026.

Some prospect-ranking sites are even a bit lower on Jenkins. At Baseball America, he's down to No. 11 in the Top 100. That's still quite high, but we're talking about a guy who ESPN projected to be the top prospect in the sport in 2026 a few months ago.

The Twins' other two prospects in MLB's new Top 100 are OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 32) and IF Luke Keaschall (No. 54). Rodriguez homered in back-to-back games for St. Paul last week and might be heating up after a slow start. Keaschall burst onto the scene for the Twins earlier this year before being sidelined for an extended period of time by a broken forearm.

LHP Dasan Hill recently cracked the updated Top 100 at Baseball America.

More Twins news

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News