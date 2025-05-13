Twins' Walker Jenkins falls slightly in updated MLB top 100 prospects list
Walker Jenkins, the top prospect in the Twins' organization, has fallen slightly in the latest update to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 ranking. He's down from No. 3 to No. 6, a three-spot drop that can be attributed to Jenkins hardly playing this season due to injury issues.
Jenkins has played in just two games with Double-A Wichita this season. He's currently on the IL with an ankle injury, and the update from a couple weeks ago is that he's expected to be out through at least the rest of May. He received a cortisone injection to try to help aid his recovery process.
Last season, Jenkins missed two months due to a hamstring injury. He went on to play 82 games across four different levels, slashing .282/.394/.439 with six home runs, 32 extra-base hits, 58 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and more walks than strikeouts. The 20-year-old outfielder — who the Twins took fifth overall in the 2023 draft — clearly has incredible talent, but this year's injuries have delayed his progress. The best-case scenario now is that he quickly shakes off any rust once healthy and earns a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul later this year, putting him in the mix to make his MLB debut at some point in 2026.
Some prospect-ranking sites are even a bit lower on Jenkins. At Baseball America, he's down to No. 11 in the Top 100. That's still quite high, but we're talking about a guy who ESPN projected to be the top prospect in the sport in 2026 a few months ago.
The Twins' other two prospects in MLB's new Top 100 are OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 32) and IF Luke Keaschall (No. 54). Rodriguez homered in back-to-back games for St. Paul last week and might be heating up after a slow start. Keaschall burst onto the scene for the Twins earlier this year before being sidelined for an extended period of time by a broken forearm.
LHP Dasan Hill recently cracked the updated Top 100 at Baseball America.