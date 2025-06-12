Watch: Byron Buxton delivers superhuman sequence with glove, then bat
A healthy Byron Buxton is capable of absolutely spectacular things. He showed off his rare athletic gifts on two different incredible plays in the third inning of the Twins' game against the Rangers on Wednesday night.
First, Buxton saved two runs with a diving catch in the left-center field gap in the top half of the frame. The 2017 Platinum Glove winner has been one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball whenever he's been on the field during his career. His speed and ability to finish plays in the outfield is remarkable.
Then Buxton came up to bat with two runners on base in the bottom half of the third and somehow managed to do something even more spectacular. He took a 2-2 slider from Jack Leiter on the outer half of the plate and launched it an estimated 479 feet to center for a three-run home run that gave Minnesota the lead. It left his bat at 111.6 miles per hour and landed above the limestone at Target Field, a place few blasts have gone in the ballpark's 16-year history.
The homer was the longest of Buxton's career, the longest hit by a Twins player since 2021, and the second-longest in baseball this season, behind only Mike Trout's 484-foot shot in April.
Look no further than that two-play sequence to see why Buxton is one of the most electrifying players in all of baseball, and why he should make his second trip to the All-Star game this summer.