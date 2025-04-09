Zebby Matthews looks ready for Twins call-up if Pablo Lopez hits IL
Out of necessity, Zebby Matthews could be back in the Twins' rotation this weekend. Two starts into this season for Triple-A St. Paul, he's pitched like a guy who might just return to the big leagues and not let go of his spot.
Twins ace Pablo Lopez suffered what the team believes is a mild right hamstring strain on Tuesday night and had to leave the game in Kansas City in the fifth inning. He's getting an MRI on Wednesday, and while both Lopez and the Twins are optimistic it isn't a major injury, it may still be something that forces him to hit the 15-day IL.
Matthews is the logical candidate to be called up as his replacement. He pitched on Tuesday for the Saints, so he's on the same schedule as Lopez. And after another strong outing, he continues to be off to a great start in 2025.
Facing the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field, Matthews threw 80 pitches over five strong innings. He allowed four hits, one walk, and two earned runs while striking out nine batters and generating 14 swings and misses. That came after Matthews went five scoreless innings in his season debut with St. Paul. He's also coming off of a spring training with the Twins where he didn't allow a run over 9.1 innings, striking out 12.
Matthews' stuff has looked outstanding so far this year. His velocity is up across all of his pitches, with his fastball topping out around 99 miles per hour. He leans on that fastball, as well as a slider, a cutter, and the occasional changeup or curveball. The biggest strength to Matthews' game, which helped him earn three promotions last season, is his elite command. He's able to locate all of his pitches and very rarely walks betters. If that command is paired with the stuff he's put on display this year, his upside is sky-high.
Last season, Matthews began the year at High-A Cedar Rapids and then made it all the way to the major leagues by dominating in the minors, mostly at Double-A Wichita. He had a 2.60 ERA with 114 strikeouts and just seven walks across three levels in the minors, earning the organization's minor league pitcher of the year award. Matthews struggled in his first taste of MLB action — he had a 6.69 ERA across nine starts — but the 24-year-old looks poised for better results this time around, assuming he gets the call.
Lopez's injury, if it forces him to the IL, is a bummer for the Twins. He's pitched to a 1.62 ERA across three starts this season and had really seemed to find his groove after a shaky Opening Day outing. But the good news is that it doesn't sound like a significant injury — and in Matthews, Minnesota has a talented replacement who looks ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
If Matthews does come up and pitch well, it may be tough for the Twins to send him back down. No. 4 starter Chris Paddack has a ghastly 14.73 ERA and 2.59 WHIP through two starts. No. 5 starter Simeon Woods Richardson has a 5.59 ERA. With the Twins off to a 3-8 start that's threatening to unravel their season, neither pitcher figures to have a particularly long leash if their struggles continue.
Lopez's rotation spot is scheduled to come up on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers at Target Field. That might be Matthews' next chance to show that he's ready for the big leagues.