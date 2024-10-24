Report: There's an 'underrated potential suitor' interested in buying the Twins
It's only been two weeks since the Pohlad family shocked the baseball world by announcing plans to sell the Minnesota Twins. Very little news has broke since the Oct. 10 bombshell, but a longtime Minnesota sports columnist has mentioned a few names as possibilities.
Charley Walters, who writes for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, reports that current Timberwolves and Lynx owner, Glen Taylor, "could" be interested once his arbitration with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore over the sale of the two basketball franchises clears up.
Walters also mentioned local businessman Marty Davis as a person believed to have had interest in buying the Twins in the past. The name Walters referred to as an "understated potential suitor" is Jim Hays, the 67-year-old president and CEO of Minneapolis-based insurance brokerage firm Hays Companies.
Per Walters, "insiders say" Hays "would be interested in the Twins."
Walters did not report further on Hays' alleged interest in buying the Twins, who were recently valued $1.46 billion by Forbes. Walters did, however, state that "it wouldn’t be surprising if retired Twins Hall of Famer Joe Mauer is sought as a limited partner in a Twins sale deal."
Time will tell, but for now there is nothing more than bread crumbs to report on.