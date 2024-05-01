Twins extend win streak to 10 with sweep of White Sox
As wins keep slipping by the Chicago White Sox, they are stacking up for the Minnesota Twins. As irony would have it Thursday, Minnesota's win streak reached 10 thanks to a slip by the Sox.
The 10-5 victory gets the Twins to 17-13 overall and has them riding the longest win streak in team history since the 2008 Twins won 10 in a row.
The Twins were trailing 4-2 in the sixth inning when the White Sox walked the bases loaded with two outs. Willi Castro then hit a harmles ground ball to short that somehow slipped under the glove of Paul DeJong, allowing two runs to score to tie the game and give Minnesota momentum.
Back-to-back run-scoring singles by Max Kepler and Jose Miranda put the Twins ahead 6-4 in the seventh inning, only for Chicago to bounce back with Kory Lee slugging a solo home run off Twins right-hander Brock Stewart.
Stewart had been nearly untouchable before giving up the homer to Lee. In fact, it was the first run charged to him since May 29, 2023 and he had tied Dodgers righty Brusdar Graterol with the longest streak scoreless innings pitched in the majors at 25.
Griffin Jax held the lead a 6-5 in the eighth inning and then the Twins piled on in the ninth with an RBI double from Miranda followed by a two-run double off the bat of Ryan Jeffers. Willi Castro then drove in Jeffers with his third hit of the day for the 10-5 lead.
Other game notes: Byron Buxton left the game with right knee soreness in the second inning; Castro finished a homer shy of the cycle; Alex Kirilloff hit a solo homer; Bailey Ober allowed four runs in six innings.
Up next: Twins vs. Red Sox, Friday at 7:10 p.m. CT