Atlanta Radio Host Says Twins Podcasters Can 'F All the Way Off' in Byron Buxton Beef

After the over-the-airwaves war between Denver radio hosts and a Timberwolves podcaster last month, we have a new dispute brewing between Minnesota-based podcasters and radio guys in Atlanta.

A dozen years ago, industry experts warned terrestrial radio that podcasts were the future. Earlier this year, Edison Research's Share of Ear survey found that more people were listening to podcasts than radio for the first time in recorded history. The tension is real, and with social media making it easier for podcasters and radio hosts alike to quickly find out when one or the other is mocking them, it leads to entertaining battles.

That's what happened on Thursday when Chuck Oliver and Matt Chernoff, hosts of the afternoon drive show on Sports Radio 680 The Fan in Atlanta, found out that a trio of Twins podcasters sort of mocked Oliver's idea that the Braves are a realistic trade destination for Byron Buxton.

it has something to do with our perspective, it's leading to more the result may be more radio shows finding and the Atlanta-based radio guys weren't pleased to hear that Twins podcasters were mocking their idea of the Braves trading for Byron Buxton.

"We have been in many a radio war. We've done it with folks in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston. It's happened across the country. I'm not afraid of it. It's fun. But I’ll be damned if it’s gonna happen from Minneapolis, Minnesota," Oliver barked.

"I want to introduce you to the Twin Cities Territory podcast, whatever the hell that is. These three ham and eggers who are hosting the show were discussing Byron Buxton and referencing our conversation last week, and the snark was on full display," Oliver continued, adding that he shouldn't be challenged when it comes to breaking Braves news.

The Twin Cities Territory podcast features The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Zack Pierce, along with former Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey.

"Hey, Atlanta hosts. The guy has a no-trade clause," Hayes said on May 22.

"But he's from Georgia, Dan. Did you know that?" Pierce replied with sarcasm.

“You can still call, you just get told no.”@DanHayesMLB shoots down the Byron Buxton to Atlanta trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/iHxVyy3cSz — Twin Cities Territory (@TwinCitiesShow) May 22, 2026

Last year, Hayes reported that the Braves called the Twins about Buxton and were told no, with Buxton publicly stating that he plans to play for the Twins for the rest of his career. But that hasn't stopped the rumors. In fact, MLB insider Buster Olney was a guest on Sports Radio 680 in Atlanta on Wednesday, and he said Buxton's name "is gonna come up" for Atlanta before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

“I think that at some point the name of Byron Buxton is gonna come up for the Atlanta Braves… he is a perfect fit for what they have… you throw Buxton into that mix that they have right now — wow.” — Buster Olney@Buster_ESPN joins Cellini & Dimino every Monday. pic.twitter.com/VU1E8OHTMU — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) May 18, 2026

Oliver, meanwhile, was just getting started in his boiling response to Hayes, Pierce, and Duffy.

"I'm telling you, they don't want this smoke because I've done it with [former New York radio host Sal Licata]. I've done it with Philadelphia hosts. I've done it with Boston — a lot more than Minneapolis and the Twins Territory. They don't want this," Oliver said.

"Listen, I don't need to defend myself to these three ham and eggers. You do your little podcast," he added. "They're acting like nobody's ever waived a no-trade (clause)."

"If the Twins want to maximize his value, this trade deadline is the best time to do it. He's got two years remaining. They can really clean up if they want to do it. So the timing of it makes sense. The idea makes sense. And to these little Minneapolis podcasters, F all the way off."