'I'll Tell Him to His Face': Denver Radio Host Calls Out Wolves Podcaster, Rips Minnesotans

A Denver sports radio host is threatening a face-to-face confrontation with a Minnesota Timberwolves podcaster at Game 5 after blasting him — and Wolves fans — during a heated on-air rant.

Vic Lombardi, one of the hosts on Altitude Sports Radio in Denver, says he plans to say something to Dane Moore if he sees him at Ball Arena on Monday night. Lombardi, along with radio partners Marc Moser and Brett Kane, ripped on Minnesota sports fans during a segment on Monday as they discussed Jaden McDaniels stirring the pot with his comments and play so far in the series.

Here's how the trio talked about Minnesota fans, and Moore, on Monday.

Lombardi: These Minnesota people are freaks.

Moser: They really are.

Lombardi: They don't see the sun.

Moser: You're right. They are freaks.

Lombardi: They're freaks. Sorry. How about the guy who called out Nate (Kreckman) and Andy (Lindahl)?

Kane: That was some loud stuff.

Lombardi: He's supposed to be professional.

Kane: So that guy, who does he work for?

Lombardi: I don't know. I hope I see him tonight because I will tell him to his face.

Moser: It's just some random dude, right? Some media dude or what is he?

Lombardi: Blogger.

Moser: Oh, he's a blogger.

Lombardi: We get in these games where you get so emotional. I get it. Everybody gets so emotional. But this whole emotional roller coaster started because a guy popped off. He started it. And now somebody's gotta finish it.

All of the media beef started last week after McDaniels said every player on the Nuggets is a bad defender. Kreckman had an issue with Minnesota media members not asking McDaniels to get specific about why he thinks "they're all bad defenders," which was pretty rich considering Kreckman, who is in Denver and apparently not at the game, was criticizing Minnesota reporters who made the trip to Denver for Games 1 and 2.

Moore responded on X, calling them, "stupid f****."

Moore isn't a blogger. In fact, he doesn't write at all. He's an independent podcaster whose show, The Dane Moore NBA Podcast, ranks No. 10 among all basketball podcasts on the latest Apple charts.

Ironically, Moore only has about 110 fewer subscribers than Altitude Sports Radio does on YouTube.

So, here we are, heading into Game 5 at Ball Arena. Moore is there. Lombardi claims he'll be there. It's the battle within the battle, and we'll be waiting with bated breath to see what happens, both on the court and on media row.