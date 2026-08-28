Derek Shelton Has Fitting Description for Twins Brooks Lee, Kody Clemens

Twins manager Derek Shelton offered a colorful description of Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens during an appearance on MLB Network Radio.

“They’re like Dumb and Dumber together, and I say that affectionately,” Shelton said.

The comparison might be an apt description of their relationship, but the two have taken distinct paths to get to where they are now.

Lee and Clemens entered Thursday tied for second on the Twins with 21 home runs apiece, trailing only Byron Buxton. Lee has driven in 70 runs while batting .247/.299/.437, while Clemens owns a .238/.294/.460 line with 66 RBI.

Different Roads Same Destination

Brooks Lee rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee was always supposed to become an important part of the Twins' future. The Twins selected him eighth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft after he emerged as one of the top college hitters in the class at Cal Poly.

The third baseman took some time to get going, posting OPS marks of .585 and .655 in his first two seasons, but those struggles increasingly look like a thing of the past. There are still areas for improvement. Lee is a switch hitter, but his production has been far better from the left side, with an .807 OPS against right-handed pitching compared with .587 against lefties. He could also stand to draw more walks, as his 6.4% walk rate ranks in the 17th percentile league-wide according to Statcast.

While Lee was expected to develop into a major piece, few would have predicted Clemens becoming this important to the Twins. Minnesota acquired him from Philadelphia for cash considerations in April 2025 after the Phillies designated him for assignment. The move likely popped up as a notification and was scrolled past by plenty of fans, but it ended up giving the Twins one of their biggest power bats this season.

Clemens has always possessed natural power, but he has displayed it better this season than at any other point in his career. His Statcast profile backs that up, with his average exit velocity ranking in the 84th percentile and his barrel rate in the 75th. His hard-hit rate and expected slugging percentage also sit comfortably above average. Combine that with strong defense — his four Outs Above Average rank in the 86th percentile — and positional versatility, and Minnesota has found a power-hitting utility player that few saw coming.

Both players have ended up on the same team with the same goal despite taking very different paths: helping the Twins reach the postseason. If they can do that, Shelton will probably be more than happy to put up with whatever hijinks they get into off the diamond.