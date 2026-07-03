Does the Fate of the Twins' Trade Deadline Approach Hinge on the Yankees?

Nothing beats a series at Yankee Stadium on Fourth of July weekend, and that's exactly what the Twins get as they face New York Friday-Sunday in a pivotal matchup that could influence how Minnesota approaches the trade deadline.

Long the Yankees' personal punching bag, the Twins might need to put up a strong showing this weekend to avoid spiraling into seller mode ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

Entering the series, the Twins (42-46) are in third place in the AL Central, trailing the White Sox (45-41) and Guardians (46-42) by four games. The Yankees (48-38), Guardians, and Mariners (45-43) control the wild-card spots, with Minnesota three games behind Seattle for the final slot.

If Minnesota gets swept as they did at home against the Dodgers 10 days ago, or like they always seem to do against the Yankees, it might be too much to justify being a buyer at the deadline. If the Yankees are celebrating with brooms on Sunday afternoon, the Twins will be 42-49 and possibly as far back as seven games in the division and six games in the wild-card race.

If the Twins come out of the deadline further back in the division and wild-card race, general manager Jeremy Zoll's phone will surely start blowing up as the pressure to sell increases. On the flip side, Minnesota could keep the Aaron Judge-less Yankees reeling, and if they leave New York with an unexpected sweep, or even a simple series victory, it could swing the pressure to executive chair Tom Pohlad, who has yet to put his money where his mouth was in March when he talked about being an aggressive owner with a thirst to bring championship baseball back to Minnesota.

No matter what happens in New York, the Twins have another crucial series to follow as Cleveland visits Target Field Tuesday through Thursday. Then the Twins make a trip to Cincinnati for three games before the All-Star break.

What will the Twins' record be at the break on July 13?

42-55

43-54

44-53

45-52

46-51

47-50

48-49

49-48

50-47

51-46

Somewhere in the middle is most likely, but what really matters is how many games back the Twins are in the playoff chase.

Joe Ryan would fetch an enormous return if the Twins hit the sell button. But he's still under contract through 2027, and being competitive next season and beyond is going to require paying for premium talent in addition to developing prospects, of which the Twins have plenty.

Meanwhile, New York is likely breathing a sigh of relief with the Twins coming to town after losing seven in a row and ten of the last 12. Did we mention personal punching bags? It's a term used frequently by the New York Post over the years when the Yankees play the Twins, and this week is no exception.

"There may be no better slump buster than the Twins arriving in town Friday, though if the Yankees losing streak somehow reaches eight against their perennial punching bags, the panic may reach an all-time high," writes Greg Joyce.

Twins fans should hope that the Yankees don't punch Minnesota into the seller's realm. Once they're in it, it's going to be very difficult to get out of it before the trade deadline arrives.