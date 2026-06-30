Twins Get Positive Update on Byron Buxton's Right Hip Discomfort

Byron Buxton was a late scratch from the Twins lineup on Monday with a right hip injury. They quickly received a positive diagnosis, as he's day-to-day with a right-hip impingement, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

MRI showed Byron Buxton has right hip impingement. Derek Shelton said he is day to day. #MNTwins — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) June 30, 2026

After one of the most healthy seasons of his career last year, Buxton has been able to stay in the lineup for the majority of 2026, so far. He's has slashed .268/.325/.573 with 25 home runs, which is tied for the most in the entire American League (AL). His 43 RBIs make it a forgone conclusion that he will be selected to next month's All-Star Game.

The Twins were able to beat the Astros 5-4 on Monday night in Houston without their star outfielder. Royce Lewis, Josh Bell and Victor Caratini all homered, and Minnesota is now 41-45 on the season. They're 4.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, and two games out of a wild card spot. It appears that Buxton will avoid a stint on the Injured List, as the Twins hope to remain hot before the All-Star Game.

Buxton continues to be in the middle of trade rumors, but GM Jeremy Zoll has reiterated that the team has zero interest in dealing their star. At 32 years old, it's clear that he has found his groove as a power hitter. Minnesota is a better team when he's on the field, and he has shown that ability to improve his availability.

The Twins are back in action on Tuesday night in Houston at 7:10 p.m. CT, and they will wrap up the series on Wednesday night at the same time before a weekend series in New York against the Yankees.