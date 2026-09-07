Joe Ryan Shows Encouraging Signs in Return to Twins Rotation

The Minnesota Twins had been waiting for Joe Ryan to return to the mound for some time. The return was anticipated as they hung on to every last hope of seeing October baseball. Unfortunately, Ryan's return to the mound did not go as well as the Twins had hoped, with Ryan taking the loss in the team's 5-4 loss to the Tigers to open the series.

Inside Ryan's Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The day for Ryan started with a three-pitch strikeout, and things were off and running. His stuff throughout the game was solid. The only pitches that were marginally below average were his splitter and sinker, which he used a combined 10 times. So the stuff itself was good and live, which is a good sign going forward.

The next batter, the probable AL Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle, hit a solo home run, and the Tigers tied the game. Home runs were a problem for Ryan before being placed on the IL. The good news for the Twins is Ryan only surrendered one home run in his return to the mound.

If Ryan can suppress the long ball going forward, it would only benefit his performance and the Twins.

#MNTwins 1, #Tigers 1



Kevin McGonigle with a solo shot off Joe Ryan to tie the score. pic.twitter.com/SGfLlQXlo4 — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 7, 2026

Ryan's defense was not his friend today, with Royce Lewis committing an error that allowed a Tigers run after Ryan walked in a run. After that, he worked scoreless third and fourth innings to finish out his outing.

The other good thing for Ryan was his seven strikeouts on the day, compared to just one walk. Not issuing walks is a big deal for any pitcher, especially one who is on a pitch count and needs to maximize the number of pitches he throws in an outing. The strikeouts are also a good thing because that means batters are off-balance when facing him.

The Next Step

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next step for Ryan is to go deeper. Obviously, Ryan was on a pitch count, which makes sense with the Twins not wanting Ryan to re-injure himself. They had Connor Prielipp come in to finish the game, and he gave up a two-run homer in the fifth inning, which ultimately decided the game.

Going deeper into the game is going to allow him not to have a bulk reliever follow him in the ballgame, which is a trickle-down for the rest of the Twins' rotation and bullpen outlook.

The good thing is the stuff was good, and Ryan should be able to build on this start down the stretch, even with the playoffs being a major improbability with the Twins' performance as of late.