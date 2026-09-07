Twins Reveal Lineup as Joe Ryan Returns From IL Against Tigers

The Minnesota Twins begin the final series of their road trip and their final series against the Detroit Tigers this season after yesterday's blowout loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Twins were able to handle the Tigers last week at Target Field, which included two blowouts.

For the Twins, Joe Ryan will be making his return from the injured list. This season, Ryan holds a 6-8 record with a 3.65 ERA. In 57.2 innings in his career against the Tigers, Ryan has posted solid numbers, with a career 3.43 ERA, 78 strikeouts and only 11 walks. This should be a good matchup for Ryan in a soft landing back to the rotation.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Troy Melton. On the season, Melton holds a 7-4 record and a 2.20 ERA. Melton struggled mightily against the Twins last week, giving up seven runs in 5.1 innings of work. The Twins will look to carry the success they had against Melton last week into Monday's matchup.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT at Comerica Park.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Royce Lewis -- 1B Trevor Larnach -- LF Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

The Twins are rolling out the same lineup as they did yesterday -- the one that scored just one run. Today could merit a different result because the Twins are facing just one pitcher for most of the game and not a bullpen game.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Torkelson vs. Joe Ryan

Of everyone in the Tigers lineup, Spencer Torkelson has the best numbers against Ryan, with four hits in 15 at-bats, including 12 doubles. Ryan has also struck Torkelson out eight times.

Torkelson had one of the big hits for the Tigers last week against the Twins and is one of the better bats in the Tigers lineup overall and will be a key piece the Twins need to stop in their path to victory.

Royce Lewis vs. Troy Melton

The Twins are still waiting for Royce Lewis to get hot. Last week, Lewis had a solid performance in the game Melton pitched against the Twins, and Lewis needs to recapture that success on Monday. In his career against Melton, Lewis is three-for-six with a home run, a double, and three RBIs, so there has been success.