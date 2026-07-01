Kaelen Culpepper Headed Back to Futures Game, Walker Jenkins Heating Up

St. Paul Saints shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, the Twins' No. 2 prospect, will represent the organization at the MLB All-Star Futures Game for the second straight year. He will once again be Minnesota's lone prospect participating.

Congrats to Kaelen Culpepper for being selected to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game🌟@Twins | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/3dvAd3fWqZ — Twins Player Development (@TwinsPlayerDev) July 1, 2026

Culpepper entered last year's game as a defensive substitution and lined out in his lone plate appearance. He's got a pretty good case to be a starter this time around.

The Twins' reigning minor league player of the year after a stellar season with High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, Culpepper has continued to rake this year in his first taste of Triple-A action. Through 63 games with St. Paul, the 2024 first-round pick out of Kansas State has hit .272 with 14 homers, 15 steals, and an .868 OPS. If not for a recent stint on the IL with a hip strain, Culpepper may have already debuted with the Twins and been ineligible for the Futures Game.

Culpepper returned to the Saints' lineup on Sunday. He did then leave Tuesday's game early after being hit by a pitch, but the initial indications are that he avoided anything significant and is day to day, pending X-ray results.

If Culpepper continues to look good at the plate in the near future, it seems likely that he'll be called up by the Twins not long after the All-Star break. Tristan Gray, who is currently on the MLB roster, has a .631 OPS and has been atrocious on defense.

This year's Futures Game will take place at 11 a.m. central on Sunday, July 12.

Jenkins heating up

The Twins' top prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, also recently returned from a stint on the Triple-A injured list. He was sidelined on May 3 and wasn't back in the Saints' lineup until June 23. But Jenkins has picked up right where he left off.

Since his return, Jenkins has gone 7 for 20 with two doubles and two triples. He finished a home run shy of the cycle on Tuesday night and also stole a base.

Walker Jenkins, the Twins' top prospect, showcased his hitting prowess with a near-cycle performance for Triple-A St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/KSR5WQ5IY0 — Wes Hughes (@ProspectsOnWes) July 1, 2026

Jenkins, 21, was the fifth overall pick out of high school in 2023. He's delivered on that draft pedigree during his rise through the minors and currently has a .273 batting average and .830 OPS through 30 games with the Saints this year. Jenkins has hit two home runs and has 20 walks to 21 strikeouts.

If he had been healthy, Jenkins could've easily been a Futures Game selection as well. He's got a real chance to make his MLB debut at some point in the second half of this season.