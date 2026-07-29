Josh Bell Believes Twins Are Worth Reinforcing at Trade Deadline

Josh Bell believes the Minnesota Twins should reinforce their roster, not dismantle it again.

After watching last year’s deadline break apart the clubhouse, Bell told Foul Territory that Minnesota’s players are focused on proving they belong together. The Twins entered Tuesday at 53-54, only one game outside the final American League wild-card spot, giving that belief a legitimate foundation.

The Twins have enough talent to view their position with optimism, and Bell has helped justify that belief. The 33-year-old switch-hitter has stabilized the middle of the order with a .243 average, 13 home runs, 23 doubles and 62 RBIs while providing a respected veteran voice in a younger clubhouse.

Bell described that responsibility during spring training.

“I’ve had a few more reps than other people in this clubhouse," he said.

He said his role begins with honest conversations and leading through his daily work rather than speeches. That experience strengthens Minnesota’s clubhouse, but Bell’s positive outlook also rests on the talent surrounding him.

Byron Buxton remains the lineup’s catalyst, while Brooks Lee, Ryan Jeffers, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis and Luke Keaschall give the offense enough depth to survive individual injuries or slumps. The Twins entered Tuesday with an American League-leading 511 runs, evidence that their record has undersold their ability to create offense.

Belief Still Requires Reinforcement

Andrew Morris throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The counterargument to that offensive firepower sits beyond the outfield wall.

Minnesota’s relievers have combined for a 5.03 ERA and 1.52 WHIP while converting 30 of 42 save opportunities. Andrew Morris and Yoendrys Gómez have provided stability late in games, while Tommy Nance offers an additional option. The group still lacks enough reliable arms to protect leads consistently across a postseason race. MLB.com identified relief pitching as Minnesota’s primary deadline need, arguing that one or two additions remain necessary.

The Twins do not need an elite closer as much as reliable depth. A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley are pending free agents, with Minter carrying a 2.45 ERA and Raley a 2.09 mark. Kenley Jansen would offer a right-handed alternative if Detroit sells, bringing extensive late-inning experience despite a less dominant 3.90 ERA.

Overall, Minnesota has a deep offense, front-end starting pitching and enough young talent to be taken seriously. The Twins should protect that foundation and add the bullpen depth needed to justify the clubhouse’s belief. Standing pat would leave a potential playoff roster exposed in the area most likely to decide close games. A measured addition or two could be enough to turn that belief into a legitimate postseason push.