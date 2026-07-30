Twins Have a New Problem After Byron Buxton's Injury

Byron Buxton’s return to the injured list has created another deadline need for the Minnesota Twins. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hip impingement after the issue resurfaced during Tuesday’s win over Kansas City, only nine days after his previous absence ended. Buxton received an injection, but Minnesota has not established a timetable for his return.

Minnesota cannot replace Buxton, but it can add outfield depth while he recovers.

Buxton has batted .263/.320/.544 with 25 home runs and seven stolen bases across 82 games. His power, speed and center-field defense make him one of the roster’s most difficult players to replace, especially for a team with little room for error in the American League wild-card race.

Minnesota entered Thursday at 54-55 and 1.5 games outside the final wild-card spot. General manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed this week that the Twins intend to buy, saying the front office will do everything possible to improve the club before the Aug. 3 deadline. Buxton’s setback should broaden that search beyond the bullpen.

Twins Need More Outfield Depth

Luke Keaschall hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaschall remains part of Minnesota’s solution, but he should not be the only answer. His versatility is most valuable when Derek Shelton can move him around the field, and his profile has limits: four home runs, a .341 slugging percentage, a 2.8% barrel rate and minus-one Outs Above Average in center field. Adding a natural center fielder would preserve Keaschall’s flexibility and avoid asking a developing defender with limited power to replace Buxton every day.

Minnesota does not need to trade a king’s ransom to get center field depth. Daulton Varsho would offer the strongest defensive fit if the selling Blue Jays make the pending free agent available, although his value could make him more than a rotational addition.

Lane Thomas better matches the reserve role: Kansas City signed him to a one-year deal because he can play all three outfield positions, and the selling Royals are open to moving their expiring contracts. Either would protect Minnesota in center without blocking Keaschall once Buxton returns.

Buxton’s latest absence should not change Minnesota’s decision to buy, instead, it should sharpen how the front office approaches it. The Twins remain close enough to justify improving the roster, though their margin for surviving another injury has narrowed. Adding outfield insurance won’t replace their most dynamic player, but it will give Minnesota a better chance to remain in the race until he returns.